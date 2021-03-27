Miguel announces details of new ‘Art Dealer Chic Vol. 4’ EP

Miguel has announced details of a new EP, ‘Art Dealer Chic Vol. 4’, which is set to arrive in just a few weeks.

The new EP is the fourth edition in the ‘Art Dealer Chic’ series from the singer, and to mark the announcement he has also reissued Volumes 1-3 this week.

Speaking of the upcoming project, which lands on April 9 via ByStorm/RCA, Miguel said: “I’ve been doing a lot of work to consider and refine my beliefs in the last few years. Inevitably, this brought me back to Art Dealer Chic as ADC is more or less an moniker for active mindset curation; Choosing the thoughts, emotions, and actions that reflect my truest self instead of letting what I’ve experienced or what is expected of me dictate my choices.

“As a basic operating system this mentality has made a profound impact on my life and I want to continue to share how, through the music and the conversation around ADC.”

Revisit ‘Arti Dealer Chic’ Volumes 1-3 below.

Earlier this year, Miguel was announced to be a mentor and judge on the new BBC Three streetwear show The Drop.

The eight-part competition series, which is set to be filmed in Manchester, will see “10 of Britain’s most promising up-and-coming creatives – who all believe they are sitting on the next streetwear brand that is ready to make the leap from the bedroom to the global market – go head to head to win the chance to have their first line stocked in a major UK retailer”.

Miguel will serve as one of The Drop‘s two mentors and will oversee the contestants’ efforts as they complete “themed weekly challenges that help them develop their brand”.