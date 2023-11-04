Miguel honours George Michael with a cover of ‘Careless Whisper’ at Rock Hall 2023

Miguel, Adam Levine, and Carrie Underwood have paid tribute to George Michael at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2023 – watch the footage below.

Michael, who died in 2016 aged 53, has been posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year alongside the likes of Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Rage Against the Machine, Willie Nelson, Kate Bush and The Spinners. It was announced Michael had won the fan vote in May, having been voted over a million times.

To honour the late performer, a number of musicians took to the stage to cover his songs. First, Miguel performed ‘Careless Whisper’ at the ceremony:

Then, Adam Levine performed his interpretation of ‘Faith’:

Carrie Underwood also reportedly performed her version of ‘One More Try’.

Michael was inducted by childhood friend and other half of Wham! Andrew Ridgeley, who said: “We achieved as Wham! our burning boyhood ambition…Wham! Was the realization of everything I had ever aspired to, and the realization for George that stretching before him along a gilded and infinite path lay his destiny.”

In a statement, George Michael’s family said: “George Michael Entertainment, the estate and George’s family are deeply grateful to The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame and to everybody who voted to induct George Michael this year.”

NME spoke to Ridgeley in June ahead of the Netflix Wham! documentary, where he spoke about the impact of Michael’s death: “With George’s death, I became far more aware of how strong the affection for Wham! is, the place it holds in people’s imagination, and fondness towards the band,” he said.

“Therefore, it seemed natural to address the Wham! legacy. The documentary sets our success in the context of our friendship and how that defined Wham!. It’s our authentic friendship that marked us out as unique. George is fondly remembered by everyone who knew him, and I’m pretty sure he would have liked and approved of the choices we’ve made. The good thing is it’s narrated purely in George’s voice, using archive interviews, and my own, which makes it feel intimate.”