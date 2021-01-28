Miguel to feature in new BBC Three streetwear show ‘The Drop’

Miguel is set to be a mentor and judge on the new BBC Three streetwear show The Drop.

The eight-part competition series, which is set to be filmed in Manchester, will see “10 of Britain’s most promising up-and-coming creatives – who all believe they are sitting on the next streetwear brand that is ready to make the leap from the bedroom to the global market – go head to head to win the chance to have their first line stocked in a major UK retailer”.

Miguel will serve as one of The Drop‘s two mentors and will oversee the contestants’ efforts as they complete “themed weekly challenges that help them develop their brand”.

“I really hadn’t ever contemplated doing something like this, but when I met the Renowned Films team and discovered their works I was immediately excited to get involved, both on air and behind the scenes as a co-producer,” Miguel said in a statement.

“I also love that this show will be UK-centric, as there are so many talented designers based in the territory who deserve recognition.”

The host of The Drop, as well as the identity of the show’s second mentor, will be announced in due course, as will details of when the show will air on BBC Three.

Back in October Miguel shared the stylish video for his single ‘Funeral’, which was originally released in November 2019.