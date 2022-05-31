Lee Hi, Jay Park, Jessi and more join line-up of the MIK Festival 2022 in London

Jay Park, Lee Hi and Jessi are among the South Korean musicians to be confirmed for MIK Festival 2022, which will take place in London later this year.

MIK Festival 2022 recently announced its line-up for the second day of the festival, which it has dubbed its “hip-hop day” on July 31. Set to take place at Southwark Park, the festival’s second date will feature Korean-American singer-rappers Jay Park and Jessi, along with singer-songwriters Lee Hi and GRAY.

Also new to the line-up are hip-hop trio Epik High, and rappers pH-1, Loco and Dok2. The two-day MIK Festival, which stands for Made In Korea Festival, is being billed as “the biggest outdoor K-pop festival in Europe ever” and will take place from July 30 to 31 in London this year.

The festival previously confirmed the appearance of several K-pop stars for its July 30 concert, including Red Velvet, EXO’s Suho, Chung Ha and more. Newer artists, such as VIVIZ – the new group comprising GFriend’s SinB, Eunha and Umji – FNC Entertainment’s Cherry Bullet and rookie girl group Billlie, will also appear.

The festival will also feature K-fashion, K-lifestyle, K-culture, street food, drinks, dance, flash mobs and more. You can find more information on the MIK Festival website. MIK Festival will be the latest K-pop festival to come to London this year, following the HallyuPopFest London 2022.

The HallyuPopFest originally launched in Singapore in 2018, but this year’s event will be heold at the OVO Arena Wembley from July 9 to 10. The event will feature K-pop acts like Hwasa, Kai, Kep1er, CRAVITY, EVERGLOW, P1Harmony and more.