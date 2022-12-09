CL, Chung Ha and more Korean artists announced for MIK Festival in Paris

Europe-based Korean music festival MIK (Made In Korea) has announced the first slate of artists set to perform at its Paris event in February 2023.

On December 8, MIK Festival unveiled Phase One of the lineup for its inaugural event in Paris. Set to take place at the Accor Arena on February 18 and 19 2023, the show will include performances by K-pop soloists CL and Chung Ha, along with groups like BtoB, PENTAGON, KARD and Cherry Bullet.

Other acts on the Phase One lineup include Korean rappers Kid Milli, Giriboy, Han Yo-han and Jjangyou, as well as DJ DNOPF and DJ APRO. The second and third phases of the MIK Paris lineup will be announced at a later date.

The line-up of MIK Festival in Paris 2023 is:

Tickets to the festival go on sale on MIK Festival’s official website from December 16 (Friday) at 12PM CET. The organisers have yet to reveal details regarding ticket categories, packages and prices.

The most recent MIK Festival was held in London earlier this July. The two-day event had comprised a K-pop day featuring performances by Chung Ha, Cherry Bullet, Red Velvet, VIVIZ and more, along with a second hip-hop day, which included acts like Jay Park and Jessi.

MIK Festival London 2022 also featured non-music activities and events revolving around Korean fashion, lifestyle, culture, street food and more. Its organisers have yet to announce similar activities around the upcoming Paris festival.