Mike Dean has reportedly quit Kanye West’s “toxic” ‘Donda’ project

Legendary producer and longtime Kanye West collaborator Mike Dean has reportedly walked away from the rapper’s frequently delayed new album, ‘Donda’.

Dean posted a number of vague but seemingly frustrated tweets, including “fuck it” and “good to be at the house,” before replying to a comment suggesting that West’s album rollout that had seemed “toxic” to those following its progress. “Toxic. That’s it,” the producer responded in agreement.

Although the latter tweet has since been deleted, the various social media comments seem to confirm that Dean has returned to LA and is no longer working on ‘Donda’ in Atlanta. Elsewhere Dean – not to be confused with the Premier League referee of the same name – tweeted: “I left Monday. Secretly. Had to get away.”

good to be at the house!!! — MIKE DEAN! #MWA (@therealmikedean) August 14, 2021

Helping myself. Thx — MIKE DEAN! #MWA (@therealmikedean) August 15, 2021

I hope Mike Dean is surrounded by great people, doing fine, and not letting music and the fans drain him physically and harm his mental health. Let’s not forget artists are people too. pic.twitter.com/CC95rpHhhW — mariano 🦦 (@oscos) August 15, 2021

Release dates for Donda have been repeatedly announced and then scrapped, with fans interpreting Dean’s tweets as an indication that he eventually reached breaking point the with the project’s tortured rollout.

Kanye’s follow-up to 2019’s ‘Jesus Is King’, which had initially been set to arrive in July 2020, was scheduled to finally be released after West’s first public listening event at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta last month.

The album failed to materialise, however, with the record then expected to drop after the second listening event at the stadium, which took place on August 5.

With the album still unreleased as of today (August 13), West’s fans are now looking at a potential release date of August 20 after previously hoping for its arrival on Sunday (August 15).

West’s second Atlanta listening event last week was Apple Music’s biggest ever livestream, with the broadcast attracting over 5.4 million viewers on the streaming service.