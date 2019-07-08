The "all-star" supergroup performed at the inaugural Peak to Sky Music Festival

Musicians from such bands as Foo Fighters, Guns N’ Roses and the Red Hot Chili Peppers formed an “all-star” supergroup over the weekend to perform during Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready’s music festival. Watch fan-shot footage of the special gig below.

The inaugural Peak to Sky Music Festival was held in Big Sky, Montana last Friday and Saturday (July 5-6) with McCready curating the two days of live music.

The festival closed with a McCready-led performance in which he performed covers of tracks by such artists as Led Zeppelin, Van Halen and David Bowie (see the full setlist below).

Billed as the musician’s “All-Star friends”, the likes of Brandi Carlile, Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins all joined McCready for the set.

Mike McCready and his supergroup played:

‘Everybody Wants Some’ (Van Halen cover)

‘Running With The Devil’ (Van Halen cover)

‘Eruption’ (Van Halen cover)

‘You Really Got Me’ (The Kinks cover)

‘Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love’ (Van Halen cover)

‘Jeepster’ (T. Rex cover)

‘Moonage Daydream’ (David Bowie cover)

‘No More, No More’ (Aerosmith cover)

‘Sweet Emotion’ (Aerosmith cover)

‘Ziggy Stardust’ (David Bowie cover)

‘Under Pressure’ (Queen cover)

‘Tie Your Mother Down’ (Queen cover)

‘Immigrant Song’ (Led Zeppelin cover)

‘Moby Dick’ (Led Zeppelin cover)

‘Good Times, Bad Times’ (Led Zeppelin cover)

‘Dazed & Confused’ (Led Zeppelin cover)

Sway (The Rolling Stones cover)

Babe I’m Gonna Leave You (Led Zeppelin cover)

Purple Rain (Prince cover)

A short bio about the event reads:”Peak to Sky celebrates wild, open spaces and the grandeur of Montana paired with an iconic musical performance from artists spanning decades of excellence.”

