Mike Patton cancels remaining Faith No More and Mr. Bungle tour dates “due to metal health reasons”

"I don't feel I can give what I should at this point"

By Will Lavin
Mr. Bungle
Mike Patton. CREDIT: Sergione Infuso/Corbis

Mike Patton has announced that he’s cancelled his forthcoming Faith No More and Mr. Bungle tour dates, citing metal health reasons.

The singer revealed via a statement posted by Ipecac Recordings that some pre-existing “issues” he’s been suffering from were “exacerbated by the pandemic” and they are now proving a challenge for him.

“Sorry to report that due to mental health reasons, I cannot continue with the currently scheduled Faith No More and Mr. Bungle dates,” Patton’s message began.

“I have issues that were exacerbated by the pandemic that are challenging me right now. I don’t feel I can give what I should at this point and I am not going to give anything less than 100 percent. I am sorry to our fans and hope to make it up to you soon.”

He concluded: “The bands support me in this decision and we look forward to working through this in a healthy way.”

The shows that are affected are as follows:

FAITH NO MORE

SEPTEMBER 2021

16 – Maryland Heights, St Louis Music Park
18 – Chicago, Riot Fest
21 – Pittsburgh, Stage AE
22 – Newport, Ovation Pavilion
24 – Kansas City, Grinders
25 – Indianola, Knotfest

OCTOBER 2021

10 – Sacramento, Aftershock Festival
15 – Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena
16 – Fresno, Save Mart Center
18 – Oakland, Oakland Arena
22 – Los Angeles, Banc Of California Stadium
23 – Los Angeles, Banc Of California Stadium

MR. BUNGLE

SEPTEMBER 2021

17 – Chicago, Radius
19 – Chicago, Riot Fest

Meanwhile, Mr. Bungle have shared a cover of Van Halen’s ‘Loss Of Control’ – you can listen to it here.

It came after the band announced the physical and digital release of their Halloween 2020 livestream concert ‘The Night They Came Home’, and with it they’ve shared their rendition of Van Halen’s 1980 track.

