Mike Patton has announced that he’s cancelled his forthcoming Faith No More and Mr. Bungle tour dates, citing metal health reasons.

The singer revealed via a statement posted by Ipecac Recordings that some pre-existing “issues” he’s been suffering from were “exacerbated by the pandemic” and they are now proving a challenge for him.

“Sorry to report that due to mental health reasons, I cannot continue with the currently scheduled Faith No More and Mr. Bungle dates,” Patton’s message began.

“I have issues that were exacerbated by the pandemic that are challenging me right now. I don’t feel I can give what I should at this point and I am not going to give anything less than 100 percent. I am sorry to our fans and hope to make it up to you soon.”

He concluded: “The bands support me in this decision and we look forward to working through this in a healthy way.”

A statement from Mike Patton pic.twitter.com/uUIZdlefAm — Ipecac Recordings (@IpecacRec) September 14, 2021

The shows that are affected are as follows:

FAITH NO MORE

SEPTEMBER 2021

16 – Maryland Heights, St Louis Music Park

18 – Chicago, Riot Fest

21 – Pittsburgh, Stage AE

22 – Newport, Ovation Pavilion

24 – Kansas City, Grinders

25 – Indianola, Knotfest

OCTOBER 2021

10 – Sacramento, Aftershock Festival

15 – Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena

16 – Fresno, Save Mart Center

18 – Oakland, Oakland Arena

22 – Los Angeles, Banc Of California Stadium

23 – Los Angeles, Banc Of California Stadium

MR. BUNGLE

SEPTEMBER 2021

17 – Chicago, Radius

19 – Chicago, Riot Fest

Meanwhile, Mr. Bungle have shared a cover of Van Halen’s ‘Loss Of Control’ – you can listen to it here.

It came after the band announced the physical and digital release of their Halloween 2020 livestream concert ‘The Night They Came Home’, and with it they’ve shared their rendition of Van Halen’s 1980 track.

