Mike Portnoy says Dream Theater are “blown away” by new album

Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy has shared an update on the band’s upcoming 16th studio album.

This past weekend, Portnoy – who rejoined the band in October last year – took to social media to reveal that he was done tracking drum’s for the band’s 16th album. However, the drummer was also quick to note that while he may be done with his contributions to the album, that the rest of the band are still hard at work, and will be for several more months to come.

Portnoy wrote of the upcoming record: “I really can’t divulge anything more as we are (purposefully) keeping a very tight lid on any & all info at this early stage… but I will say we are all BLOWN AWAY and sooo extremely excited about what we’ve created! We cannot wait for you all to hear this… but patience, all will be revealed in due time…”

Dream Theater have yet to reveal key details of their 16th album, including it’s title and release date.

The record will be their first with Portnoy since 2009’s ‘Black Clouds and Silver Linings’. Portnoy departed the band in 2010, and the band would go on to release five albums with replacement drummer Mike Mangini.

Portnoy’s return thus reverts Dream Theater to their classic 1999 and 2000 lineup, which consists of Portnoy, singer James LaBrie, guitarist John Petrucci, bassist John Myung and keyboardist Jordan Rudess. As this lineup, the band recorded six studio albums, from 1999’s ‘Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes From A Memory’ to 2009’s ‘Black Clouds & Silver Linings’.

In Portnoy’s time away from the band, he produced music with a variety of side projects, including The Winery Dogs, a power trio which also involved Billy Sheehan and Richie Kotzen of Mr. Big, Sons of Apollo, a heavy metal supergroup, and Adrenaline Mob, which he formed with Russell Allen and Mike Orlando.