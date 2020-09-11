Mike Shinoda announces third edition of his ‘Dropped Frames’ series

Mike Shinoda has announced a third edition of his lockdown-penned ‘Dropped Frames’ series.

Back in July, the Linkin Park member shared ‘Dropped Frames, Vol. 1’, which was created over Twitch and followed his 2018 debut solo album ‘Post Traumatic’. A second edition of ‘Dropped Frames’ then landed late in that same month.

Shinoda told Forbes recently that he plans to release “at least three” ‘Dropped Frames’, and the third has now been announced – it will land a week today (September 18), and a new song called ‘License To Waltz’ has been shared in advance. Hear that below.

Advertisement

See the tracklist for ‘Dropped Frames Vol. 3’ below.

Dream Fragment

Sound Collector

Dust Code

No Delete

Robet Yodel

Vibe Train

Mike’s Gonna Mike

Shoreline

Goodbye Cow

Genesis Supernova

Sidechain Gang

Overcast

A Thousand Jams

License To Waltz

Earlier this year, Shinoda spoke to NME about starting the ‘Dropped Frames’ series, as well as 20 years of Linkin Park’s classic ‘Hybrid Theory’ album.

“It’s spontaneous,” Shinoda said of the music that appears in the new series. “A lot of the time with music I feel like I channel what’s happening in the moment. This stuff sonically comes from when it’s being created.

Advertisement

“We archived all of the Twitch episodes on Youtube so you can go back and see where it came from. I know that when the Black Lives Matter protests were starting, the track we made that day was sombre and soulful. It was sonically appropriate for the kind of day that it was. That track didn’t make it onto this album, but it will be on a future volume.”