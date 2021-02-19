Mike Shinoda shares new single ‘Happy Endings’ featuring iann dior and UPSAHL

Mike Shinoda has shared his brand new single ‘Happy Endings’, featuring iann dior and UPSAHL – you can hear it below.

The Linkin Park musician has dropped his first new music of 2021 with the single, which was initially previewed as a 75-second clip on his Twitch channel, social media platforms and selected cryptocurrency authorities earlier this week.

The track sees Shinoda linking up with iann dior and rising Arizona artist UPSAHL, and you can hear ‘Happy Endings’ below following its release today (February 19). An official music video is expected to follow soon.

Shinoda has also launched ‘Happy Endings’ through an NFT [non-fungible tokens] auction, giving his fans the opportunity to bid for a chance to win an original print of the single artwork signed by Shinoda and contemporary artist Cain Caser.

Proceeds from the auction will benefit the ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena, California.

Last month Shinoda announced his #ShinodaProduceMe initiative, asking fans to submit their own tracks to be in with the opportunity of having the musician produce the track.

Explaining the idea behind the gesture, Shinoda said: “For 2021, I wanted to find a way to give back to my amazing community online. I’m looking for vocalists, rappers, and songwriters who need help getting to the next level.

“If I find someone great, I’ll produce their track, live on my Twitch channel. There’s no formal contest, just an intention. The fans on Twitch will help me find the right vocalists.”