Mike Skinner responds to postponement of lockdown easing: “They fucked THAT too”

The Streets‘ Mike Skinner has responded to the British government’s announcement that plans to ease lockdown restrictions by June 21 will be delayed for a further four weeks.

When it was announced back in March that the UK’s roadmap to ending coronavirus restrictions would see the end of social distancing requirements the return of mass gatherings from June 21, The Streets released the celebratory single ‘Who’s Got The Bag (June 21st)’.

They also announced five nights of gigs and parties at The Mill in Digbeth in their native Birmingham.

21st June. Then they fucked THAT too. pic.twitter.com/hdxJPmEyQE — Mike Skinner (@mikeskinnerltd) June 14, 2021

Advertisement

Now, however, it has been announced that the date to drop all coronavirus restrictions will be delayed until July 19 in light of the spread of new COVID variants.

With those shows thrown into serious jeopardy, Skinner has posted a short clip on Twitter referring to the single.

In the video, which you can see above, Skinner is heard singing the track’s refrain of ’21st of June’ in a telephone box, before leaving and adding: “Then they fucked that too!”

Leading figures from within the nightlife industry have spoken of their disappointment, after it was confirmed that England’s so-called “Freedom Day” will be delayed.

Speaking to NME, Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) CEO Michael Kill explained that it many were now facing a heightened risk of financial ruin.

Advertisement

“It’s a challenging time. People have spent money on re-openings and they’ve been compromised by the process, for which the government has to be held accountable,” said Kill. “Nightclubs have been closed for fifteen months and when they’ve spent all this money on reopening, things are beginning to look a little bit uncertain.”

It comes after the NTIA warned this morning (June 14) that any delays risk “decimating” the industry, with a flash survey revealing that one in four will not survive longer than one month without further government support.