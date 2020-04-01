Mike Tyson has claimed during a recent live-streamed interview with Fat Joe that Tupac Shakur‘s murder was “planned in advance”.

Shakur died back in September 1996 after being shot four times while travelling through Las Vegas in a Suge Knight’s car.

On the night of the shooting (September 7), Shakur and Knight had attended Tyson’s fight against Bruce Seldon at Vegas’ MGM Grand resort. Later, the pair were involved in an altercation outside a hotel before a car pulled up next to their vehicle and opened fire.

Speaking in recent a chat with Fat Joe, Tyson opened up for the first time about what he believes happened that evening.

“I never said this, but all that stuff was planned in advance,” he said. “I believe that the fight was the opportunity for it to happen.”

Asked to elaborate, Tyson explained: “I just believe that was the perfect opportunity for something like that to happen… Everybody knew everybody was going to be there. And the people that wasn’t there, wasn’t there because they knew who was going to be there.”

He went on to describe Shakur as “just a force”. “He was just an uncontrolled force and that was the problem,” he said. “He was powerful and he just—no one could control him.”

You can see the discussion at around the eight-minute mark in the above video (via FightHype).

Back in January the car that Tupac Shakur was shot in went up for sale for $1.75million (£1.34million). The BMW 750Li still had what were thought to be bullet dents from the fatal attack.