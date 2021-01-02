Mike Will Made-It and Swae Lee survive car crash: “We here for a reason”

Mike Will Made-It has revealed that he and Swae Lee survived a horror car crash this year.

Posting on Twitter to welcome 2021 yesterday (January 1), the producer didn’t specify when or where the crash took place.

“Me & Swae Willy made-it out this mf alive w just a couple bruises,” he wrote in the post, which also featured photos of a severely damaged car. “Thank u god. I’m paying attention to all the signs.”

He added: “2021 we turning lemons to lemonade all year. We could have been dead easily, but we made-it out with just a couple brusies. We here for a reason.”

See the post below.

ME & SWAE WILLY MADE-IT OUT THIS MF ALIVE 🙏🏾🤞🏾w JUST A COUPLE BRUISES, THANK U GOD , I’M PAYING ATTENTION TO ALL THE SIGNS, 2021 WE TURNING LEMONS TO LEMONADE ALL YEAR… WE COULD HAVE BEEN DEAD EASILY , BUT WE MADE-IT OUT WITH JUST A COUPLE BRUISES , WE HERE FOR A REASON 👂🏾🥁 pic.twitter.com/BtFX7LBVdH — DR. MADE-IT (@MikeWiLLMadeIt) January 1, 2021

The incident isn’t the first time Mike Will Made-It has been involved in a car accident. Back in 2016, he shared photos to Twitter of a smashed up car, writing: “Some drunk dude ran a red light, straight into me at an intersection we both had to be going at least 55mph.

“He left his car down the street trying to pull off, and then dipped off on foot like Foris Gump. still Dnt know how I survived this one w/o a scratch, only thing I can do is thank the man upstairs for shielding me in that AMG. God is too good”

Swae Lee has shared a host of collaborations over the last few years. Back in August, he linked up with Future and the Internet Money collective to release new song ‘Thrusting’ — you can check out the track below.

In 2019, meanwhile, he duetted with Post Malone at Madison Square Garden, shared new song ‘Won’t Be Late’ with a Drake feature, and collaborated with Madonna.