Mikey Way says My Chemical Romance’s return is “just on pause”

Mikey Way has reassured My Chemical Romance fans about their postponed reunion, saying that “it’ll all still be here” when the coronavirus crisis eases.

The band, who returned to the stage for the first time in seven years back in December, had planned a series of shows in 2020, including a set of live dates at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes. Those gigs have since been rescheduled for 2021 as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking to BBC Radio 1’s Newsbeat, Way acknowledged that MCR fans “have been waiting a long time” for the band’s reunion but added that “it’ll all still be here when this is all over”.

“It’s easy for me to say we had a plan, but everyone had a plan, you know what I mean?” the bassist said in regards to the huge impact that the coronavirus crisis has had on daily life this year.

“I’m trying to take myself out of a selfish place. Everyone I know was about to do something,” he continued. “Whether you’re in a band, you’re a director, you work a retail job, you’re a gardener – you had a plan, and now it’s been disrupted.”

Way reassured MCR fans about their 2021 reunion by stating “live music isn’t going anywhere, it’s just on pause for everybody”.

“I feel like people are waiting with bated breath,” he added. “It’s a light at the end of the tunnel and I think there’s something really cool about that.”

