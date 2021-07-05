Milburn to celebrate 15th anniversary of ‘Well Well Well’ with UK live dates

Milburn have announced a string of special 2021 UK live dates to celebrate the 15th anniversary of their debut album ‘Well Well Well’.

The Sheffield band, who reunited in 2016 after disbanding eight years earlier, will perform their 2006 debut in full alongside other tracks from their back catalogue at three of their favourite venues: Sheffield’s Leadmill, London’s Scala, and Manchester’s O2 Ritz.

“Nothing comes close to live music,” frontman Joe Carnall said of the upcoming shows. “It will be one of those sets where I’ll hardly have to sing. It’s going to be electric – particularly after the shit show of the past 18 months.”

Advertisement

You can see the full list of dates below:

OCTOBER 2021

23 – Leadmill, Sheffield

NOVEMBER 2021

03 – Scala, London

06 – O2 Ritz, Manchester

In addition to the live dates, Milburn will celebrate the anniversary of ‘Well Well Well’ by releasing 1,000 special edition double LPs of the album.

Sides A and B of the record, which have never previously been made available on vinyl, will contain the standard issue album tracks from the 2006 CD release, while Sides C and D will carry all the B-sides, bonus tracks and a selection of live tracks from the band’s 2006 homecoming Leadmill show.

Advertisement

You can pre-order the anniversary edition of ‘Well Well Well’ here.

“I get at least one request a week on social media for ‘Well Well Well’ to be released on vinyl,” Carnall said of the album. “I think many of our fans see it as a hole in their collection so it will be nice to help them complete the set. That album means so much to people.”

He added that he “genuinely didn’t know” why the album hadn’t been released on vinyl before, adding that perhaps it was because it was the “early days of the ‘vinyl revival’ and so maybe the record company thought it wasn’t worth the effort – idiots”.

Tickets for Milburn’s anniversary shows go on general sale on Friday (July 9) at 9am, but anyone who pre-orders the ‘Well Well Well’ on vinyl by 9am on Wednesday (July 7) will be given two days to purchase priority tickets.

Tickets are available at Gigs And Tours and Ticketmaster.