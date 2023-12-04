Milburn to reunite for one-off Sheffield headline show at Rock N Roll Circus

Milburn will be reforming for a one-off hometown show for Sheffield’s Rock N Roll Circus in 2024.

The band will be headlining the third of four nights at the circus-themed event at Don Valley Bowl on Saturday August 31. They have also hand-picked their opening acts, with Jake Bugg, The Selecter, The Rifles, Seb Lowe and Gia Ford all set to appear.

“Don Valley has a special place in our hearts and to return at the top of a bill

which has so many great artists on it, is an honour,” said Milburn frontman Joe Carnall.

“Last time we performed at Don Valley it was really wet, so we’re chuffed that we’ve got a big top to play in this time. But not even the great British weather can stop this being the crowning glory for a band who have a place in so many people’s hearts. Roll up, roll up!”

Milburn had last performed at Don Valley six years ago, not long after they had reunited for the first time in 2016. They last played together in 2021 for a string of gigs to mark the 15th anniversary of their landmark 2006 debut album ‘Well Well Well’.

In addition to the live dates, Milburn celebrated the anniversary of ‘Well Well Well’ by releasing 1,000 special edition double LPs of the album.

The band released their second album ‘These Are The Facts’ the following year before calling it quits in 2008.

Carnall also teamed up with Arctic Monkeys’ drummer Matt Helders for the project Good Cop Bad Cop. They released their debut self-titled album in 2019, which earned a three-star review in NME.

“If it was frontman Joe Carnall’s take on love, loss and growing up that kept fans invested, then Good Cop Bad Cop is probably the mature record they’ve been waiting for,” wrote NME‘s Andrew Trendell.

“Having placed Sheffield cohort Matt Helders on production duties (his other extracurricular activity aside from photography, opening a cafe, forming a band with Iggy Pop and working on a solo record), Carnall’s new creature with the Monkeys’ sticksman is quite the evolved beast from their scratchy garage rock beginnings.”