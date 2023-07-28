Miles Kane announces 2024 UK tour

Miles Kane has announced details of a UK headline tour for 2024 behind his new album – see dates below and buy tickets here.

The singer will release new album ‘One Man Band’ on August 4, and head out on a short run of acoustic dates to mark the release.

Early next year, he will then kick off a full UK tour at Leeds’ O2 Academy on January 25, with the tour then running until early February where it ends with a London gig at Electric Ballroom on February 9.

See the full list of dates below. Tickets go on sale on August 2 at 10am BST and you can buy yours here.

JANUARY 2024

25 – Leeds, O2 Academy

26 – Bristol, O2 Academy

27 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

29 – Oxford, O2 Academy

30 – Nottingham, Rock City‌

FEBRUARY 2024

1 – Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers

2 – Newcastle, NX

3 – Manchester, O2 Ritz

5 – Cambridge, Junction

6 – Southampton, Engine Rooms

8 – Brighton, Concorde 2

9 – London, Electric Ballroom

Speaking to NME‘s Liberty Dunworth in April, Kane said his upcoming album captures the energy and essence of his earlier work: “There was a conscious effort that I wanted to make it super upbeat. I didn’t want any strings. No brass. No piano. I just wanted it to be like what got me into playing guitar. A bit like a song like ‘Inhaler’ on the first album [2011’s ‘Colour Of The Trap’] – I wanted that energy again. That was the objective that we had.”

‘One Man Band’ will be released on August 4 via Modern Sky. Pre-order the album here.