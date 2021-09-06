Miles Kane announces huge 2022 UK tour

Miles Kane has announced details of a 16-date tour of the UK in support of his forthcoming fourth solo album.
In addition to an intimate sold-out show this month at London’s Omeara, Kane will begin his run of shows in January 2022.
The gigs include a prestigious headline slot a London’s Roundhouse, and conclude with a homecoming gig at Liverpool’s O2 Academy in February.
Tickets go on sale here at 10am on Friday September 10, with a presale on September 8 for fans who pre-order Kane’s forthcoming album ‘Change The Show’.
Miles Kane will play:
SEPTEMBER 2021
Wednesday 15 – London, Omeara
JANUARY 2022
Friday 28 – Manchester, Albert Hall
Monday 31 – Sheffield, The Leadmill
FEBRUARY 2022
Tuesday 1 – Leeds, O2 Academy
Thursday 3 – Newcastle, O2 Academy
Friday 4 – Glasgow – O2 Academy
Saturday 5 – Birmingham – O2 Institute
Monday 7 – Cardiff, The Tramshed
Tuesday 8 – Bristol, O2 Academy
Thursday 10 – Oxford – O2 Academy 1
Friday 11 – Southampton, Engine Rooms
Saturday 12 – Norwich, The Waterfront
Monday 14 – Cambridge, Junction
Wednesday 16 – London, Roundhouse
Friday 18 – Nottingham, Rock City
Saturday 19 – Liverpool, O2 Academy 1
Kane announced ‘Change The Show’ last month, and also shared its first single, ‘Don’t Let It Get You Down’. Following on from 2018’s ‘Coup De Grace’, the record is set to arrive on January 21, 2022.
“This album was born out of an intense period of self-reflection; having all this unexpected time on my hands,” Kane explained of working amid the coronavirus crisis throughout the last 18 months.
“I wrote songs about big highs, big lows, daydreams, true friends and deep feelings. I learnt to let the future unfold of its own accord, while staying true to myself and that has led to what feels to me like a really uplifting album!”
Last month, Kane teased that he’ll potentially perform some Last Shadow Puppets songs during his upcoming solo gigs.