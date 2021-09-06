Miles Kane announces huge 2022 UK tour

Miles Kane has announced details of a 16-date tour of the UK in support of his forthcoming fourth solo album.

In addition to an intimate sold-out show this month at London’s Omeara, Kane will begin his run of shows in January 2022.

The gigs include a prestigious headline slot a London’s Roundhouse, and conclude with a homecoming gig at Liverpool’s O2 Academy in February.

Advertisement

Tickets go on sale here at 10am on Friday September 10, with a presale on September 8 for fans who pre-order Kane’s forthcoming album ‘Change The Show’.

Miles Kane will play:

SEPTEMBER 2021

Wednesday 15 – London, Omeara

JANUARY 2022

Friday 28 – Manchester, Albert Hall

Monday 31 – Sheffield, The Leadmill

FEBRUARY 2022

Tuesday 1 – Leeds, O2 Academy

Thursday 3 – Newcastle, O2 Academy

Friday 4 – Glasgow – O2 Academy

Saturday 5 – Birmingham – O2 Institute

Monday 7 – Cardiff, The Tramshed

Tuesday 8 – Bristol, O2 Academy

Thursday 10 – Oxford – O2 Academy 1

Friday 11 – Southampton, Engine Rooms

Saturday 12 – Norwich, The Waterfront

Monday 14 – Cambridge, Junction

Wednesday 16 – London, Roundhouse

Friday 18 – Nottingham, Rock City

Saturday 19 – Liverpool, O2 Academy 1

Kane announced ‘Change The Show’ last month, and also shared its first single, ‘Don’t Let It Get You Down’. Following on from 2018’s ‘Coup De Grace’, the record is set to arrive on January 21, 2022.

“This album was born out of an intense period of self-reflection; having all this unexpected time on my hands,” Kane explained of working amid the coronavirus crisis throughout the last 18 months.

Advertisement

“I wrote songs about big highs, big lows, daydreams, true friends and deep feelings. I learnt to let the future unfold of its own accord, while staying true to myself and that has led to what feels to me like a really uplifting album!”

Last month, Kane teased that he’ll potentially perform some Last Shadow Puppets songs during his upcoming solo gigs.