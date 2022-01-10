Miles Kane announces pop-up chicken shop in London

Miles Kane has announced plans to open a pop-up chicken shop in London.

The shop – dubbed Kane’s Crispy Chicken Wings – will open for business on January 21, to celebrate release of the Last Shadow Puppets frontman’s new solo album ‘Change The Snow’.

It’ll see Kane take over Randy’s Wing Bar in Hackney, with tickets (which include entry, food and a live performance from Kane) priced at £15. You can pre-order them from the singer-songwriter’s website here.

In a press release, Kane said: “The wings will be cooked and served by yours truly and my good friend Big Lew using my very own Buffalo sauce which I worked on with Randy’s Wing Bar. I’ll also be doing an acoustic performance of songs from my new album along with some old favourites.”

Take a look at Kane helping to prep the signature wings below:

Earlier today (January 10), Kane announced he’d be rescheduling his upcoming UK tour to later in 2022, citing the rising number in COVID-19 cases. “For the safety of my fans, band and crew, it felt right that we move the dates. I’ll be back on the road in May and I can’t wait to see you all. Tickets remain valid for the new dates,” he added.

Kane has released four singles from ‘Change The Snow’ so far, including ‘See Ya When I See Ya’, ‘Caroline’, ‘Don’t Let It Get You Down’ and ‘Nothing’s Ever Gonna Be Good Enough’ featuring Corinne Bailey Rae.

Speaking previously about ‘Change The Show’ – the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Coup De Grace’ – Kane explained that the record “was born out of an intense period of self-reflection; having all this unexpected time on my hands” due to the ongoing pandemic. He went on to say that the new material reflects “big highs, big lows, daydreams, true friends and deep feelings”, adding that he’s created a “really uplifting album”.