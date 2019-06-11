Miles Kane and The Big Moon lead names for Neighbourhood Weekender 2019

The festival will return to Manchester in October

Miles Kane and The Big Moon are among the acts confirmed for this year’s Neighbourhood Weekender in Manchester.

The one-day festival will take place across 15 venues in the city on October 12 and will feature over 100 bands.

Kane will headline the event, while Easy Life, Ten Tonnes, Sports Team, Pins, HMLTD, Lady Bird, Talk Show, Arctic Monkeys’ drummer Matt Helders’ side project Good Cop Bad Cop, and more will appear as well. The full line-up so far is as follows:

Miles Kane

The Blinders

The Big Moon

Easy Life

Ten Tonnes

Sports Team

Pins

Vant

The Academic

HMLTD

Giant Rooks

Good Cop Bad Cop

Lady Bird

Bloxx

Alfie Templeman

Aeris Roves

Be Charlotte

Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard

Childcare

Declan J Donovan

Do Nothing

Drug Store Romeos

Dylan John Thomas

Far Caspian

Harry Marshall

Heavy Lungs

Heavy Rapids

Hotel Lux

Inhaler

Julia Bardo

Just Mustard

Kid Kapichi

Lauren Hibberd

Matilda Mann

Molly Payton

Moses

Orchards

Oscar Lang

Otherkin

Phoebe Green

Red Rum Club

Sick Joy

Social Contract

Sophie & The Giants

Spinn

Talk Show

The C33’s

The Illicits

The Pale White

The Reytons

Walt Disco

Witch Fever

Working Men’s Club

Wovoka Gentle

Wuh Oh

Another 50 acts are still to be confirmed. Tickets for the festival will go on sale at 10am on Thursday (June 13).

Miles Kane released his latest album ‘Coup De Grace’ last year. In a three-star review, NME said: “Kane, for his part, attacks the record with the determination of an artist starting his third major label deal achingly close to making a significant breakthrough. With a crunch-time punch, he throws everything he’s got at the wall. Kane’s ante is upped, but ‘Coup de Grace’ still isn’t quite the killer blow.”

The Big Moon, meanwhile, have been working on the follow-up to their 2017 debut album, ‘Love In The 4th Dimension’.

Frontwoman Juliette Jackson and guitarist Soph Nathan recently spoke to NME about joining the Extinction Rebellion protest. “I just think it’s the only thing that really matters now,” Jackson said. “It’s the planet we all live on. It’s literally the planet. What’s bigger than that? Scientists are saying we have only 12 years left to make a meaningful difference to our carbon emissions, and making small personal changes – while important to do – won’t make enough of a difference.”