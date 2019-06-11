Miles Kane and The Big Moon lead names for Neighbourhood Weekender 2019

The festival will return to Manchester in October
Miles Kane and The Big Moon are among the acts confirmed for this year’s Neighbourhood Weekender in Manchester.
The one-day festival will take place across 15 venues in the city on October 12 and will feature over 100 bands.
Kane will headline the event, while Easy Life, Ten Tonnes, Sports Team, Pins, HMLTD, Lady Bird, Talk Show, Arctic Monkeys’ drummer Matt Helders’ side project Good Cop Bad Cop, and more will appear as well. The full line-up so far is as follows:
Miles Kane
The Blinders
The Big Moon
Easy Life
Ten Tonnes
Sports Team
Pins
Vant
The Academic
HMLTD
Giant Rooks
Good Cop Bad Cop
Lady Bird
Bloxx
Alfie Templeman
Aeris Roves
Be Charlotte
Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard
Childcare
Declan J Donovan
Do Nothing
Drug Store Romeos
Dylan John Thomas
Far Caspian
Harry Marshall
Heavy Lungs
Heavy Rapids
Hotel Lux
Inhaler
Julia Bardo
Just Mustard
Kid Kapichi
Lauren Hibberd
Matilda Mann
Molly Payton
Moses
Orchards
Oscar Lang
Otherkin
Phoebe Green
Red Rum Club
Sick Joy
Social Contract
Sophie & The Giants
Spinn
Talk Show
The C33’s
The Illicits
The Pale White
The Reytons
Walt Disco
Witch Fever
Working Men’s Club
Wovoka Gentle
Wuh Oh
Another 50 acts are still to be confirmed. Tickets for the festival will go on sale at 10am on Thursday (June 13).
Miles Kane released his latest album ‘Coup De Grace’ last year. In a three-star review, NME said: “Kane, for his part, attacks the record with the determination of an artist starting his third major label deal achingly close to making a significant breakthrough. With a crunch-time punch, he throws everything he’s got at the wall. Kane’s ante is upped, but ‘Coup de Grace’ still isn’t quite the killer blow.”
The Big Moon, meanwhile, have been working on the follow-up to their 2017 debut album, ‘Love In The 4th Dimension’.
Frontwoman Juliette Jackson and guitarist Soph Nathan recently spoke to NME about joining the Extinction Rebellion protest. “I just think it’s the only thing that really matters now,” Jackson said. “It’s the planet we all live on. It’s literally the planet. What’s bigger than that? Scientists are saying we have only 12 years left to make a meaningful difference to our carbon emissions, and making small personal changes – while important to do – won’t make enough of a difference.”