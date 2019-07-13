Miles Kane on his “camp and frantic” next album and jamming with “bunch of pyschos” The Jaded Hearts Club Band

Kane talks to us about happiness and his next move backstage at Mad Cool 2019

Miles Kane has spoken of how his new material is leading him in a “camp and frantic” new direction, as well as discussing his time with supergroup covers group The Jaded Hearts Club Band.

Watch our video interview with Kane above

Speaking to NME backstage at Mad Cool 2019, Kane opened up about how he’s currently enjoying a very active and inspired period in his life.

“It’s been quite a creative time,” Kane told NME. “In the midst of being busy with gigs, I find that the busier I am, the more creative I want to be. When everything stops, there’a a blank canvas that just keeps on getting bigger. It’s a creative time and a positive time and I’m just trying to fulfil that feeling while it’s there, to be honest.”

That comes across in his new single ‘Can You See Me Now’, which he described as being “about reaching a point in your life when you feel comfortable in yourself and you’re not afraid to shout about it.”

“As an artist and a human being I do feel that way,” said Kane. “You know what I mean? I’ve been doing this for a long time, and on the last album ‘Coup De Grace‘ I’ve just really enjoyed it. It took a long time to make but I just really love the songs and it made me feel really solid. I just feel good and centred, without getting too hippy.”

See will his next album be all sunshine and lollipops?

“Well you’ll laugh, because I think the next single has got ‘Summertime’ in it.”

As for progress on his next album, Kane revealed: “I’ve got quite a lot of new songs. I’m planning on when to go and record that. I think I’ve got this new tune in the bag which we’ll release by the end of the year. ‘Can You See Me Now’ is a transition, definitely.

“I like those lyrics in the verse where I’m experimenting with that kind of camp and frantic rock n’ roll thing. There’s quite a lot of that on the new songs, and ‘Can You See Me’ hints at that a little bit.”

We also had to ask about about how he came to be in The Jaded Hearts Club Band – a supergroup covers band also featuring Muse’s Matt Bellamy, Blur icon Graham Coxon, members of Jet and rotating roster of others.

“It’s become just a universal rock band now,” Kane tells us. “We did a gig in London at the 100 Club the other month. That was a lot of fun, but there’s nothing more in the pipeline at the moment. I’d be well up for a Vegas residency, but it’s just a bit of fun at the moment.

He continued: “It’s a bunch of psychos! There’s a lad Jamie in it who’s mates with Matt and Sean [Payne, of The Zutons]. I was mates with Sean and he got it all together for his 40th birthday. He asked me to sing for it over in LA LA Land. We all had a laugh and just ended up doing gigs.”

Have they talked about working together on any other music?

“Yes, there’s definitely been conversations – probably quite regularly. Nothing has come into fruition.

While he told us that are no plans for him to reunite with Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner for more action with The Last Shadow Puppets at the moment, there are a couple of artists he’d really love to work with.

“My favourite artists at the moment is a girl called Little Simz,” said Kane. “I’ve just had that album ‘Grey Area‘ on repeat. I’m obsessed with her songs ‘Offence’ and ‘Boss’. I’m well into her lyrics. There’s another good band called Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard. He’s a really cool frontman and they’ve got a glam vibe like us. I’ve never seen them live but I really like their videos. They’re the two artists that I’m listening to a lot lately.”

Sadly, Kasabian’s Serge Pizzorno recently beat him to a Little Simz collab.

“He did, didn’t he?” laughed Kane. “I didn’t know that but when that came out I was like, ‘Ah, you little bastard’.”

