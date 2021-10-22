Miles Kane returns with new track and video ‘See Ya When I See Ya’

Miles Kane has returned with a brand new track and video – check out ‘See Ya When I See Ya’ below.

The song is the latest preview of Kane’s upcoming album ‘Change The Show’, which will be released in early 2022 and follows singles ‘Don’t Let It Get You Down’ and, most recently, ‘Caroline’.

Discussing the new track, he said: “‘See Ya When I See Ya’ is about being confident in yourself and sticking to your gut whilst letting the Jekyll and Hydes pass you by.”

Advertisement

Watch the track’s video, directed by Phoebe Fox, below:

Kane announced ‘Change The Show’ last month, and also shared its first single, ‘Don’t Let It Get You Down’. Following on from 2018’s ‘Coup De Grace’, the record is set to arrive on January 21, 2022.

“This album was born out of an intense period of self-reflection; having all this unexpected time on my hands,” he explained of working amid the coronavirus crisis throughout the last 18 months.

“I wrote songs about big highs, big lows, daydreams, true friends and deep feelings. I learnt to let the future unfold of its own accord, while staying true to myself and that has led to what feels to me like a really uplifting album!”

Advertisement

Following the album’s release, Kane will head out on an extensive 2022 UK tour. Tickets for the shows are on sale here now. The full list of dates is below.

JANUARY 2022

Friday 28 – Manchester, Albert Hall

Monday 31 – Sheffield, The Leadmill

FEBRUARY 2022

Tuesday 1 – Leeds, O2 Academy

Thursday 3 – Newcastle, O2 Academy

Friday 4 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

Saturday 5 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

Monday 7 – Cardiff, The Tramshed

Tuesday 8 – Bristol, O2 Academy

Thursday 10 – Oxford, O2 Academy 1

Friday 11 – Southampton, Engine Rooms

Saturday 12 – Norwich, The Waterfront

Monday 14 – Cambridge, Junction

Wednesday 16 – London, Roundhouse

Friday 18 – Nottingham, Rock City

Saturday 19 – Liverpool, O2 Academy 1