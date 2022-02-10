Miles Kane on The Last Shadow Puppets: “It would be rude not to do a trilogy”

Miles Kane has hinted that The Last Shadow Puppets could return in the future.

Kane formed the group with Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner in 2008. They released two albums, 2008’s ‘The Age Of The Understatement’ and 2016’s ‘Everything You’ve Come To Expect.’

Speaking to Music Week, Kane said they while had no plans to reunite soon, he hasn’t ruled out another album for the group.

He said: “We won’t be doing anything in the near future, but I think it’d be rude not to do a trilogy.

“The trilogy would be the icing, wouldn’t it?”

Previously, Miles said in 2018 that he would “never say never” when it came to the group returning on day. “The Last Shadow Puppets was good, I had great fun with that. Bring them back? Who knows, yeah! Never say never.”

Last month, Kane has revealed that he and Lana Del Rey have an album’s worth of unreleased material that they recorded together.

Speaking in a new interview, Kane – who released his fourth solo album, ‘Change The Show’ on January 21 – discussed his creative partnership with Del Rey, who co-wrote his 2018 track, ‘Loaded’, and he returned the favour on last year’s ‘Dealer’, which he also added vocals to.

He told told Far Out that both songs came from the same recording session, and that there’s a lot more music they did together that hasn’t been released yet.

“We did so many songs,” Kane revealed. “I think I was sorting flirting about putting it on an album, then she was, and then I got a call a few months back where she said she wanted to stick [‘Dealer’] out.”

Kane continued: “That was the one song from the demo’s we did that had something really special, and it’s so real. The way she comes in and soars on her vocal is something that I think nobody has ever heard before. I like that she’s just kept it as the original demo we did when we wrote it.”

In a three-star review of Kane’s new album ‘Change The Show’, NME‘s Sophie Williams wrote that “the Wirral singer-songwriter searches for comfort in new beginnings on his fourth album.”