Miles Kane reschedules 2022 UK tour due to rise in COVID cases

Miles Kane has announced that he’s rescheduling his upcoming UK tour to later in 2022 due to rising COVID cases.

The singer’s tour was set to begin this month in support of upcoming album ‘Change The Show’, which is due for release on January 21 via BMG. It’s been previewed so far by the songs ‘See Ya When I See Ya’, ‘Caroline’, ‘Don’t Let It Get You Down’ and ‘Nothing’s Ever Gonna Be Good Enough’ featuring Corinne Bailey Rae.

“Unfortunately due to disruptions caused by Covid-19, we’ve made the decision to postpone my UK Tour this January/February,” Kane wrote on Instagram to announce the new dates.

“For the safety of my fans, band and crew, it felt right that we move the dates. I’ll be back on the road in May and I can’t wait to see you all. Tickets remain valid for the new dates.”

See Miles Kane’s rescheduled UK tour dates below and pick up tickets here.

MAY 2022

11 – Brighton, Concorde 2

12 – Southampton, Engine Rooms

13 – Nottingham, Rock City

14 – Liverpool, O2 Academy

16 – Bristol, O2 Academy

17 – Northampton, Roadmender

19 – Newcastle, University

20 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

21 – Warrington, Parr Hall

23 – Cardiff, Tramshed

24 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

25 – Manchester, Albert Hall

27 – Sheffield, Leadmill

28 – Norwich, Waterfront

29 – Leeds, O2 Academy

31 – London, Roundhouse

A host of live shows in the UK and beyond have been cancelled in recent weeks due to rising cases of the Omicron variant. Among the cancellations, Rina Sawayama has postponed her upcoming European tour and Wolf Alice’s UK run of dates is also off, while The War On Drugs have removed support acts and encouraged mask wearing on their upcoming US tour.

For shows that have been going ahead, a number of acts have been relying on specially trained dogs to sniff out COVID before a show needs to be cancelled.