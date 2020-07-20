Miles Kane to lead UK’s first public live music events since lockdown

Miles Kane is to lead the acts playing the UK’s first public live series of music events since the coronavirus lockdown began earlier this year.

The singer will play Camden Market this Saturday (July 25) to kick off the ‘Camden Unlocked’ series, which will take in eight ticketed, free open-air weekend performances until August 16.

A single act will perform on alternating Friday, Saturday or Sunday afternoons, with Kane joined on the line-up by the likes of Newton Faulkner, Shaun Escoffery, Stone Foundation, Sons of Pitches , John Power, Mae Muller and The Puppini Sisters. There’s also DJ sets by Don Letts, Solar Radio, and Shiine On.

Tickets will be available here on a first come first served basis, with further information available on the site.

Live agent Neil O’Brien, who is heading up the series, commented: “I am incredibly excited to help programme the artists appearing at one of the first live music events to take place in London for over three months.

“The artists involved have been absolutely brilliant and extremely supportive – reflecting the diverse nature of what Camden Market has to offer. It’s great to be able to get everyone safely back together, to enjoy the power of good music and good times”.

You can see the dates in full below.

JULY

Saturday 25 – Miles Kane

Sunday 26 – Shaun Escoffery + Solar Radio DJ set

Friday 31 – Sons of Pitches

AUGUST

Saturday 1 – Don Letts DJ Set + Newton Faulkner

Friday 7 – Jon Power John Power + Shiiine On DJ Set

Saturday 8 – Stone Foundation (acoustic set)

Saturday 15 – Mae Muller

Sunday 16 – The Puppini Sisters