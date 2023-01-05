Miley Cyrus has announced her eighth studio album, ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ – check out the official trailer below.

The follow-up to 2020’s ‘Plastic Hearts’ is due to arrive on March 10 via Columbia – you can pre-order/pre-save it here.

Cyrus will release the first single from the record, ‘Flowers’, next Friday (January 13). Last week, the pop star celebrated NYE by revealing two snippets of the forthcoming song as part of her Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party TV special (see below).

The singer has described ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ as her “love letter to LA”, where the album was recorded. Kid Harpoon, Greg Kurstin, Mike WiLL Made-It and Tyler Johnson all served as producers on the project.

Per a press release, the “very personal” LP finds Cyrus at her “strongest and most confident”. Its music and accompanying imagery reflect “the strength she’s found in focusing on both her physical and mental well-being”.

An official trailer for ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ features suitably sunny shots of a swimming pool, bright blue skies, palm trees and a shades-donning Cyrus. The clip is soundtracked by a spoken word passage and lush synths.

Tune in here:

ENDLESS SUMMER VACATION. THE ALBUM. MARCH 10. pic.twitter.com/JUgcadUiGF — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 5, 2023

A full tracklist for the album has not yet been shared – see the official cover artwork above.

Cyrus began teasing her next musical era last month, when posters displaying the slogan “NEW YEAR, NEW MILEY” were spotted around Los Angeles.

Later, the star updated her Spotify bio to contain the same phrase. The words subsequently appeared in her Twitter bio.

Mike WiLL Made-It – who was a producer on Cyrus’ fourth full-length, 2013’s ‘Bangerz’ – was pictured with the singer in the studio last November.

Miley Cyrus released her first live album, ‘Attention: Miley Live’, in 2022. It included two unreleased songs, ‘Attention’ and ‘You’, as well as 20 live versions of tracks from across her career.