Miley Cyrus announces new single ‘Flowers’ and duets with David Byrne on NYE special

Miley Cyrus announced the release of a new single, ‘Flowers’, during her Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party broadcast last night (December 31).

The star shared two teasers for the track during the show, which saw the singer take part in a number of performances as well as hosting the programme.

‘Flowers’ follows Cyrus teasing her return by putting up posters that read “New Year New Miley” around the world last month. A countdown later appeared on her official website, with a new countdown now ticking down to the single’s release date on January 13. A press release confirming the track “heavily encourage[s]” fans to “continue to follow mileycyrus.com for further announcements this week”.

Advertisement

One teaser video sees Cyrus walking through a Californian landscape in a gold ensemble and sunglasses as she sings: “I can love me better, baby / Can love me better.”

A second features the star dancing in the spray of water sprinklers as she sings: “I can love me better than you can.”

Cyrus co-hosted Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party with Dolly Parton, with whom she also performed a number of songs, including her own ‘Wrecking Ball’, Parton’s ‘Jolene’, Joan Jett’s ‘I Love Rock’n’Roll’, Patsy Cline’s ‘Walking After Midnight’ and Whitney Houston’s ‘I Will Always Love You’.

Advertisement

Elsewhere on the NBC live special, Cyrus also duetted with David Byrne on a cover of David Bowie’s ‘Let’s Dance’ as well as a take on Byrne’s own ‘American Utopia’ single, ‘Everybody’s Coming To My House’. Byrne later joined Sia for a performance of her ‘Unstoppable’.

Meanwhile, Cyrus was announced to appear on Morrissey’s upcoming album ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’ last year. However, in December, the British musician claimed the pop star had asked to be removed from the record. Cyrus was set to feature on the track ‘I Am Veronica’, which Morrissey had previously premiered live.