Miley Cyrus has announced a new single called ‘Used To Be Young’, and shared details of a forthcoming TV special. Check out the preview clip below.

The song marks the first material from the pop star since her eighth and most recent album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’, which was released in March. It’ll arrive next Friday (August 25) with an accompanying music video (pre-save/pre-add here).

‘Used To Be Young’ is also available on a limited edition seven-inch vinyl. The record is expected to ship in summer/autumn 2023 (pre-order here).

“This song is dedicated to my loyal fans,” Cyrus wrote on social media. “I love YOU for loving every version of ME. Always, Miley.”

Cyrus recently teased the upcoming track with a series of posters that referenced some of her past musical eras. The promos featured new photos of the singer alongside lines from ‘Party In The U.S.A.’ (“I hopped off the plane at LAX“), ‘The Climb’ (“I can almost see it that dream I’m dreaming“) and more.

Another advert contained the phrase “I say I used to be young“, a lyric from her next single.

During an interview with British Vogue in May, the ‘Flowers’ artist recited a line from ‘Used To Be Young’: “I know I used to be crazy/ I know I used to be fun/ You say I used to be wild/ I say I used to be young.”

Cyrus recalled to the publication how a songwriter had approached her with what she described as a “standard fucked up in the club track”. It inspired her to write about how she can no longer relate to such a lifestyle now she is sober.

“That’s not where I spend my time, you know,” she explained. “You’re more likely to catch me and my friends literally walking through rose gardens or going to a museum. It’s not about being self-serious. I’m just evolved.”

Additionally, Cyrus has announced a new TV special titled Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions). The project will air on ABC next Thursday (August 24), and serves as a follow-up to this year’s live documentary Backyard Sessions.

“In celebration of my new single release Endless Summer Vacation (backyard sessions) continues,” the star wrote. “[…] This time with a retrospective interview sharing stories about the first 30 years of my life in honor of U2BY.”

Back in May, Cyrus confirmed that she would be taking a hiatus from touring and explained her reasons for doing so. “It isn’t what’s best for me right NOW,” she wrote in a note to her fans.

Meanwhile, Cyrus has earned multiple nominations for the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards including ‘Song Of The Year’ for ‘Flowers’.