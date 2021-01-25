Miley Cyrus announces Super Bowl performance for vaccinated healthcare workers

Miley Cyrus is set to perform at the 2021 Super Bowl, playing an inaugural pre-game event to an audience of vaccinated healthcare workers.

Dubbed ‘TikTok Tailgate’, the pre-game event will see 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers gather at the famed Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Cyrus and the NFL both made announcements late last night (January 24). This follows an announcement from earlier this week, in which the NFL said it would be allowing 22,000 people to attend Super Bowl LV, including free admission for frontline healthcare workers.

“I can’t wait to put on a show for the NFL’s honored guests before the game,” Cyrus wrote. “Health care workers from Tampa and around the country!”

The performance will air on the TikTok app and CBS on February 7, kicking off at 2:30PM ET (7:30PM GMT).

The Weeknd will also be making an appearance on the night, as the coveted halftime act, while Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan have been recruited to sing ‘Star Spangled Banner’ and H.E.R. for ‘America The Beautiful’.

Miley Cyrus’ set is likely to feature cuts from her recent album ‘Plastic Hearts’, released in November last year via RCA. The four-star album was led by ‘Midnight Sky’ before making waves with the Stevie Nicks mashup ‘Edge Of Midnight’, Dua Lipa collaboration ‘Prisoner’ and covers of Blondie’s ‘Heart Of Glass’ and The Cranberries’ ‘Zombie’.

In an Instagram post from earlier this month, Cyrus promised “more fucking music” would arrive later this year.