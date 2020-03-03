Miley Cyrus’ Melbourne concert for Australian bushfire relief will be based on her Glastonbury show

When Miley Cyrus heads to Melbourne to headline a concert for Australian bushfire relief, fans can expect a show based on her 2019 Glastonbury set – but with a Jet cover in the mix.

Per the Sydney Morning Herald, Cyrus’ set at the World Tour Bushfire Relief Charity Concert on March 13 will “mostly be based” on her Glasto set, though “with some tweaks”. It will also include “a promised cover” of Jet’s 2003 hit single, ‘Are You Gonna Be My Girl?’

Cyrus is set to co-headline the bushfire relief concert with ‘Old Town Road’ artist Lil Nas X at Melbourne’s Lakeside Stadium. Others on the lineup include Aussie twin duo The Veronicas and English producer Seb Fontaine.

AUSTRALIA! I’m so excited to announce I’m headlining the World Tour Bushfire Relief charity concert on Friday March 13th in Melbourne !! Bringing out @LilNasX + more! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/X6vDqB6eeF — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 23, 2020

Advertisement

Cyrus also told SMH that the concert came together in just a couple of weeks. “You don’t always have time to plan, you never know when events like this will occur,” she said.

“My dad [country singer Billy Ray Cyrus] always told me that life is a series of adjustments, and that works in times like this. But it just started with an idea of going back to a place that has always meant a lot to me.”

The pop star added that she’s always had a strong connection with Australia, which reminds her of “being at home in Nashville, minus the beautiful beaches”.

Cyrus’ 19-song set at Glastonbury 2019 included hits such as ‘We Can’t Stop’ and ‘Party In The U.S.A.’. The singer also performed covers of songs by Metallica, Nine Inch Nails and Dolly Parton.

Advertisement

The bushfire relief concert will benefit the WWF Australian Wildlife and Nature Recovery Fund and The Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal. Cyrus, who is a self-proclaimed “animal lover”, said that visiting the animals the concert will benefit will be one of her top priorities in Melbourne.

“One of the first things I’m going to do is go visit some of the animals and see first-hand where some of the money will go,” she said.