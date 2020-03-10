News Music News

Miley Cyrus cancels Australia bushfire benefit concert due to coronavirus concerns

The pop star said authorities recommended she not travel to Australia for the show

Karen Gwee
Credit: Jo Hale/Redferns via Getty Images

The Australian bushfire benefit concert Miley Cyrus was due to headline in Melbourne this Friday (March 13) has been cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.

Today (March 10), Cyrus explained that Australian authorities had advised her not to travel to Australia for the show, so as “to reduce potential health risks in response to the current global health crisis”.

In a follow-up message, Cyrus expressed her disappointment at the cancellation, “but I have to do what is right to protect the health and safety of my band and crew”. She added that she would still be making a donation towards Australian bushfire victims, and promised that she would be “back soon”.

See her messages below.

Cyrus and Lil Nas X were due to headline the concert at Lakeside Stadium. Also due to perform were The Veronicas and DJ Seb Fontaine.

Promoter TEG Dainty has confirmed the concert’s cancellation, and said punters would be assured of full refunds:

Last week, Cyrus had shed some light on what she had planned for the Melbourne show. The concert was supposedly going to be based on her Glastonbury 2019 set, and would include a cover of Jet’s ‘Are You Gonna Be My Girl?’.

Cyrus joins several other musicians, including Pearl Jam and Madonna, in cancelling and postponing shows in light of the global coronavirus outbreak. Austin, Texas festival SXSW was axed last week, and California megafestival Coachella might not be staged as expected in April.

