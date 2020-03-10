Miley Cyrus cancels Australia bushfire benefit concert due to coronavirus concerns

The Australian bushfire benefit concert Miley Cyrus was due to headline in Melbourne this Friday (March 13) has been cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.

Today (March 10), Cyrus explained that Australian authorities had advised her not to travel to Australia for the show, so as “to reduce potential health risks in response to the current global health crisis”.

In a follow-up message, Cyrus expressed her disappointment at the cancellation, “but I have to do what is right to protect the health and safety of my band and crew”. She added that she would still be making a donation towards Australian bushfire victims, and promised that she would be “back soon”.

See her messages below.

I am so disappointed to not be there, but I have to do what is right to protect the health and safety of my band and crew. I will still be making a donation to help the victims of the Australian bush fire. I’m sorry to miss everyone in Australia, but I will be back soon. — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 10, 2020

Cyrus and Lil Nas X were due to headline the concert at Lakeside Stadium. Also due to perform were The Veronicas and DJ Seb Fontaine.

Promoter TEG Dainty has confirmed the concert’s cancellation, and said punters would be assured of full refunds:

We are very sad that @MileyCyrus has announced that she will not be travelling to Melbourne and as a result the World Tour Bushfire Relief concert at Lakeside Stadium on Friday 13th March can no longer go ahead. Fans will receive a full refund and contacted by Ticketek shortly. — TEG DAINTY (@TEGDAINTY) March 10, 2020

Last week, Cyrus had shed some light on what she had planned for the Melbourne show. The concert was supposedly going to be based on her Glastonbury 2019 set, and would include a cover of Jet’s ‘Are You Gonna Be My Girl?’.

Cyrus joins several other musicians, including Pearl Jam and Madonna, in cancelling and postponing shows in light of the global coronavirus outbreak. Austin, Texas festival SXSW was axed last week, and California megafestival Coachella might not be staged as expected in April.