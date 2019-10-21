Miley Cyrus causes backlash for telling women they “don’t have to be gay” because “there are good men out there”

Singer recently split with actor Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus has come under fire for comments about gay women that she made in a recent Instagram live story.

In the story, posted yesterday evening (October 20), the singer said that women “don’t have to be gay” because “there are good men out there.” She appeared in the post with her boyfriend, Cody Simpson.

The full post, which you can view below, saw Cyrus say: “There are good men out there, guys, don’t give up. You don’t have to be gay, there are good people with dicks out there, you’ve just got to find them.

“You’ve got to find a dick that’s not a dick, you know? I always thought I had to be gay, because I thought all guys were evil, but it’s not true. There are good people out there that just happen to have dicks. I’ve only ever met one, and he’s on this live.”

Soon after, the comments sparked a backlash on social media. “That’s not how being gay works,” one fan wrote. Another added: “In 30 seconds [Miley Cyrus] managed to burn up all goodwill she’d ever built with queer and trans people.”

Back in August, Cyrus paid tribute to the Pixies in a post-break-up tattoo following her separation from husband Liam Hemsworth. The ‘Mother’s Daughter’ star played at last night’s MTV Video Music Awards, taking to the stage to perform latest single ‘Slide Away.’

During the New Jersey event, Cyrus was spotted sporting a new bicep design. “My head was feeling scared, but my heart was feeling free,” reads the inked message, a line lifted from Pixies’ 1990 track ‘The Thing’.

Cyrus spoke out over the separation in August and denied that she cheated on Hemsworth during their marriage.

“There are NO secrets to uncover here. I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP,” she wrote in a lengthy Twitter thread.