Miley Cyrus dares fans to leave her a message with ‘Cattitude’ on new hotline

Fans can listen to a series of cat-themed messages from the pop star on the hotline

Miley Cyrus has launched a new hotline where fans can leave her a message and listen to her own pre-recorded messages filled with cat sound effects.

Each time the 1-833-SHE-ISMC number is dialled, fans will be asked to press one if they’re over 18. “If you’re under 18, hang up!” the pop star warns them.

After getting through to the main hotline, one of several pre-recorded messages from Cyrus plays. “911, what’s your shemergency?” she asks on one, before referencing lyrics from her new song ‘Party Up The Street’. In another, she instructs: “If you like ice cream, press yum. If you like pussy, press meow […] And if you believe a man has any place telling a woman what she should do with her body, slap yourself… harder!”

Many of the messages feature cat sounds and references to ‘Cattitude’, the RuPaul-featuring track that features on Cyrus’ new EP, ‘She Is Coming’. After each message is finished, fans are given the opportunity to share their thoughts, the recordings of which could be used for promotional purposes in the future.

The singer encouraged fans to begin calling the hotline yesterday (June 3) when she tweeted a photo of her holding a pink banana phone to her ear with the caption: “Call me. I dare you. 1-833-SHE-ISMC”.

Cyrus released ‘She Is Coming’ on Friday (May 31). It is the first of three EPs she plans to release this year. In a four-star review, NME wrote: “Naturally, ‘She Is Coming’ has a few messy moments along the way, too […] But like Cyrus, it’s shameless, strange and supremely entertaining.”

Following its release, she clarified some of the lyrics on ‘Cattitude’, in which she sings: “I love you Nicki, but I listen to Cardi.” Some fans had taken the line to mean she was taking Cardi B’s side in the feud between her and Nicki Minaj. Speaking to Capital FM, Cyrus said: “I think what they [Cardi and Nicki] do is so different from each other so they both get a crown, they don’t have to share it. They’re both queens. Anytime you want to feel powerful and strong, that’s my go-to – Cardi and Nicki.”