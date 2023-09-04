Miley Cyrus “didn’t make a dime” from massive 2014 ‘Bangerz’ tour

Miley Cyrus has revealed that she “didn’t make a dime” from her 2014 ‘Bangerz Tour‘ thanks to going big on stage props and more.

The singer-songwriter spent her own money on the “outlandish” tour, which saw her arrive on the stage each night by sliding down a giant replica of her tongue that was poking out of the side of a mouth.

Although the tour ended up grossing $62.9million (£49million) the star didn’t make any profit from it herself.

The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column reported that Cyrus said: “It was an investment in myself. A lot of these ideas were so outlandish that no one wanted to support me in making these items.

“I had big puppets, oversized beds, I arrived on stage by sliding down [a giant model of] my own tongue.

“I didn’t make a dime on this tour because I wanted it to be excellent, and when everyone kept saying ‘Why are you doing this? You are going to do, like, a hundred shows and you are not going to make any money?’

“I said there is no one I would rather invest in than myself. I paid for it all to make it exactly what I and the fans deserved.”

Cyrus’ comments come after she said last week that touring “isn’t healthy” for her.

Speaking in a ‘Used To Be Young’ interview series for TikTok on August 27, and following the release of her new song of the same name, the pop star opened up about the various reasons she finds that aspect of being a music artist so challenging.

It was confirmed in May that Cyrus would be taking a hiatus from touring, sharing that “singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn’t really the thing that I love”.

The mixed response from fans prompted her to clear up the misinterpretation on social media, writing: “For clarity I feel connected to my fans NOW more than ever.”

Elaborating further in the new interview clip, Cyrus shared that “what people don’t really understand about touring” is that “the show is only 90 minutes, but that’s your life”.

She continued: “If you’re performing at a certain level of intensity and excellence, there should be an equal amount of recovery and rest.

“There’s a level of ego that has to play a part, that I feel gets overused when I’m on tour and once that switches on, it’s hard to turn it off. And I think when you’re training your ego every single night to be active, that’s the hardest switch for me to turn off.”

Cyrus went on that “having every day, the relationship between you and other humans being ‘subject’ and ‘observer’, isn’t healthy for me”.

The singer continued: “Because it erases my humanity and my connection. And without my humanity and my connection, I can’t be a songwriter, which is my priority.”