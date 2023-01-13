Miley Cyrus embraces self-love on breezy new single ‘Flowers’

Miley Cyrus has shared the lead single from her upcoming eighth album, ‘Endless Summer Vacation’: a breezy, groove-heavy song titled ‘Flowers’.

Though the genre-bending artist has not explicitly confirmed who the song is about, fans have theorised that Cyrus wrote it to reflect on her breakup with Liam Hemsworth, who she married in December of 2018 and left the following August. Most notably, the song was released on Hemsworth’s 33rd birthday (January 13).

Referencing the house she and Hemsworth shared – which burnt down in the 2018 Woolsey Fire in California – Cyrus sings on the first verse: “We were good, we were gold / Kind of dream that can’t be sold / We were right ’til we weren’t / Built a home and watched it burn.”

The song as a whole, though, is ultimately about Cyrus learning to love herself. “I didn’t wanna leave you / I didn’t wanna lie,” she continues in the pre-chorus, before rounding off a list of ways she can embrace her independence: “I can buy myself flowers / Write my name in the sand / Talk to myself for hours / Say things you don’t understand / I can take myself dancing / And I can hold my own hand / Yeah, I can love me better than you can.”

Have a look at the accompanying music video for ‘Flowers’ below:

‘Endless Summer Vacation’ is set to arrive on March 10 via Columbia. Cyrus announced the record – the follow-up 2020’s ‘Plastic Hearts’ – last week, describing it as her “love letter to LA”. In a press release, it’s noted that the “very personal” LP finds Cyrus at her “strongest and most confident”, with both the music and its accompanying imagery reflecting “the strength she’s found in focusing on both her physical and mental well-being”.

Cyrus’ new era was ushered in last month, when posters branded “NEW YEAR, NEW MILEY” started popping up around LA. She later revealed ‘Flowers’ during the NBC event broadcast Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, which she co-hosted with Dolly Parton. In a duet, the pair mashed ‘Wrecking Ball’ up with ‘I Will Always Love You’.

Last month, it was also reported that Cyrus had asked to be taken off of Morrissey‘s upcoming album, ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’.