Miley Cyrus gets emotional on new song ‘Slide Away’

A raw and honest offering from the pop star

Miley Cyrus has surprise-dropped a brand-new song titled ‘Slide Away’.

The track was co-written by Cyrus alongside Alma Miettinen, Michael L. Williams II and Andrew Wyatt. Wyatt also produced the song with Mike Will Made-It.

Over fuzzy guitars and a laid-back beat, Cyrus reflects on her troubling past and ponders a better future. “Once upon a time it was paradise/ Once upon a time I was paralyzed/ Think I’m gonna miss these harbour lights, but it’s time to let it go,” she sings at the top of the track, her vocals raspy and raw with emotion. Listen to it below.

‘Slide Away’ dropped just days after the pop star hinted at new music. In a photo uploaded to Twitter, she showed herself recording in the studio.

Cryus’ emotional new song also arrives hot on the heels of her split with actor husband Liam Hemsworth. According to an official statement from Cyrus’ rep, the pair are taking their time off their marriage to focus on themselves and their careers.

“They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy,” it added. The pair tied the knot in February this year.

Cyrus previously released ‘On a Roll’, a song she performed for her appearance in Black Mirror. In June, the singer dropped off her ‘She Is Coming’ EP, a record which NME described as “strange, shameless and, most importantly, supremely entertaining”.