Miley Cyrus explains why she is going on a tour hiatus

Miley Cyrus has confirmed that she is taking a hiatus from touring, sharing a statement explaining her reasons.

Earlier this week, the singer shared she would not going to head out on a lengthy headline tour in support of her recent album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’. Speaking with British Vogue, she said that “singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn’t really the thing that I love.”

Cyrus has now taken to social media to explain her decision and clear up the misinterpretation of her feelings towards her fans.

Advertisement

“For clarity I feel connected to my fans NOW more than ever. When I win, WE win. Even if I don’t see them face to face every night at a concert, my fans are felt deeply in my heart,” she wrote. “I’m constantly creating and innovating new ways that I can stay connected to the audience I love — without sacrificing my own essentials.”

A message from Miley ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zEIyxn8342 — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) May 24, 2023

“Performing for YOU has been some of the best days of my life & we will continue this journey together as we have for the last almost two decades. This has nothing to do with a lack of appreciation for the fans & everything to do with I simply don’t want to get ready in a locker room. Which is the reality of life on the road,” she added.

The singer continued: “These looks I’ve been turning don’t travel well. The archival looks don’t fold. I just don’t want to sleep on a moving bus. It isn’t what’s best for me right NOW, & if you’ve been following my career you know that I always change and the way I feel about that could too. Love you forever, I’m just on my Endless Summer Vacation.”

Many fans took to the comments to reply with messages of love and understanding. One fan said: “Normalize artists setting boundaries. They are human beings, not zoo” Among the fans commenting was OneRepublic‘s Ryan Tedder saying “Sleeping on a moving bus is literal hell. I’m right there with you Miley.”

Advertisement

Earlier this month, ‘Endless Summer Vacation’’s lead single ‘Flowers’ became the fastest song to reach a billion streams on Spotify, breaking a record previously shared by Harry Styles for ‘As It Was’ and Justin Bieber’s collab with The Kid LAROI, ‘Stay’.

In a four-star review, NME said that ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ “certainly feels like an accurate reflection of who she is as an artist – and a person – in 2023”.

“She’s still working out what she wants from a relationship. She knows she can pull off different musical styles even when she’s not trying to make bangers (or ‘Bangerz’). And when she sings “But don’t forget, baby I’m a wildcard” on the third-to-last song, you’ll definitely believe her.”

Last month, an album of potential Miley Cyrus demos was discovered on streaming platforms under the name Clara Pierce. ‘Down With Me’ featured a variety of tracks with similarities to various unreleased Cyrus songs, but was soon removed from all major streaming sites.

However, some fans have suggested that ‘Down With Me’ could just be another impressive AI-generated music project like “lost” Oasis album ‘AISIS’.