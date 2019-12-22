Miley Cyrus has posted her 2015 track ‘My Sad Christmas Song’ alongside a message of hope to fans who might be feeling lonely this season.

The singer took to Twitter earlier today (December 22), explaining that she wrote the song at a time when she was missing someone. “Even with a house full of family and friends I still felt alone,” she wrote.

But, the artist concludes, “love always wins” in the end: “If you feel lonely this season just know you are COMPLETELY MADE OF MAGIC!” See the full tweets below.

A sad Christmas song I wrote a few years back right before the holidays. Was feeling like shit cause I couldn’t be with the one I loved. Even with a house full of family and friends I still felt alone…. https://t.co/n1g3f2IsMh — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 22, 2019

and joy knowing how singularly amazing YOU are! Love always wins! 🎄 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 22, 2019

Thousands of fans responded, many with their own stories of grief, depression and anxiety around the holiday season – and thanking Cyrus for making them feel less alone.

funny, because when you released it, is EXACTLY how i felt in that time, hopeless, alone, and most of all, missing someone, thank you for this, and thank for the song, i wish i could say to you one day how grateful i am for being your fan. merry christmas. love you. — José. (@sobebito) December 22, 2019

Even when i m alone I try to think that you r there and it helps me through the toughest of situations 🖤 thanks for everything Miley 🖤i love you from my whole heart❤️ — 23🏳️‍🌈 (@Mileymusician) December 22, 2019

My dad died a week after Christmas and I currently live on the other side of the world from my mom and siblings so I can fully relate to this 🖤🎄 trying too hard to pretend to be happy at Christmas time is exhausting — Bethany Law (@BethanyLaw3) December 22, 2019

The track was originally released as part of her Flaming Lips collaborative project, ‘Miley Cyrus and Her Dead Petz’.

The track – which is accompanied by artwork in which Miley sits glumly dressed as an elf in the midst of a Christmas scene – was launched via both acts’ social media on Christmas Eve 2015.

Earlier this week (December 18), it was revealed that Cyrus recently put in an application to trademark the phrase ‘Bandit and Bardot’.

Though largely unconfirmed up until this point, it seems that the phrase relates to a potential new musical project between Cyrus and her Australian singer-songwriter boyfriend Cody Simpson.

At the start of this month, Miley’s company Smiley Miley Inc., the organisation that owns all of the singer’s trademarks, put in an application to trademark “Bandit and Bardot” for the following (via Rolling Stone): “entertainment services, namely, live musical performances by a musical band; entertainment services, namely, live performances by professional singer, musician, and entertainer [and] entertainment, namely, live music concerts.”

The link to Simpson comes from a new Instagram page of the same name. At the time of writing, the account follows no people — though Rolling Stone report that it was previously following just two accounts: Miley’s and Cody’s.

