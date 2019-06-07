Miley Cyrus says full version of ‘Black Mirror’ reworking of Nine Inch Nails is “coming”

The singer plays a pop star called Ashley O in one of the show's new episodes.

Miley Cyrus has promised that the full version of her reworking of Nine Inch Nails‘ ‘Head Like A Hole’ from Black Mirror is “coming”.

The singer plays a pop star called Ashley O in one of the new episodes of the dystopian series, titled ‘Rachel, Jack, And Ashley Too’.

The whole episode features various tracks by Nine Inch Nails adapted into upbeat pop songs. At the end, Cyrus delivers a version of ‘Head Like A Hole’ that’s more faithful to the original.

A fan on Twitter requested Cyrus “actually release Ashley O’s song in black mirror”, eliciting a response from the musician. “Don’t worry SHE IS COMING,” she replied, while also referencing her new EP.

Nine Inch Nails are selling their own Black Mirror t-shirt, marking their association with the new series. The limited edition shirt features new lyrics in pink and blue writing that reads: “Head like a hole! I’m on a roll! Riding so high! Achievin’ my goals!”

During a press event, Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker explained that he had to seek permission from NIN frontman Trent Reznor to transform the tracks. He wanted to see the script and I got to rewrite his lyrics in a chirpy way,” Brooker said. “I’m not the best lyricist in the world, and there’s one point where she’s singing ‘I’m stoked on ambition and verve’ instead of ‘You’re gonna get what you deserve’.”

In a review of the Cyrus-featuring episode, NME said: “The trick of this particular episode is to shine a light on things that are already happening in the pop world and present them as science fiction then, within that, to package it all – the ethical issues, the sheer human nastiness – as a laugh-filled romptastic caper movie.”