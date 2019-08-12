Miley Cyrus gets into spat with Brody Jenner over his ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter

It comes just a day after Cyrus announced her break-up with Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus has got into a spat with Brody Jenner after the singer was spotted with his ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter.

The singer yesterday announced that she had split with her husband and actor Liam Hemsworth.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the singer’s rep said in a statement. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Photos have since emerged of Cyrus and Carter in Italy with many tabloids posting pictures of the pair appearing to kiss.

Responding to the reports, Jenner, who also split with Carter two weeks ago, shared an Instagram post which said: “Don’t let yesterday take up too much of today.”

He also joked about photos emerging of himself and Liam Hemsworth “holding hands on the beach”.

But Cyrus hit back, posting: “Go take a nap in your truck to cool off,” which was a reference to a scene from the debut episode of reality TV show The Hills: New Beginnings, which showed the aftermath of an argument between Carter and Jenner which escalated to the point of him storming out and sleeping in his car.

Cyrus sparked breakup rumours early on Saturday (August 10) when she posted a photograph of herself not wearing her wedding ring. “Mute me if you don’t want SPAMMED,” she captioned the post.

She previously spoke about having children, saying she doesn’t want to become a mother at the moment, because “the Earth is angry”.

“We’ve been doing the same thing to the earth that we do to women,” she continued. “We just take and take and expect it to keep producing. And it’s exhausted. It can’t produce. We’re getting handed a piece-of-shit planet, and I refuse to hand that down to my child.

“Until I feel like my kid would live on an earth with fish in the water, I’m not bringing in another person to deal with that.”