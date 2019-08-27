Here’s Miley Cyrus’ new Pixies-inspired tattoo

The new ink appears to reference her recent break-up

Miley Cyrus has paid tribute to Pixies in her new post-break-up tattoo – check out the image below.

The ‘Mother’s Daughter’ star performed at last night’s MTV Video Music Awards, taking to the stage to perform latest single ‘Slide Away‘. The emotional ballad is said to have been inspired by the singer’s recent separation from Liam Hemsworth, who reportedly filed for divorce last week.

During the New Jersey event, Cyrus was spotted sporting a new bicep design. “My head was feeling scared, but my heart was feeling free,” reads the inked message, a line lifted from Pixies’ 1990 track ‘The Thing’.

The song originally appeared as the B-side to the iconic alt-rockers’ single ‘Velouria’ and was a remix of ‘Bossanova’ cut, ‘The Happening’. Listen below.

According to People, Cyrus’ new tattoo is the work of celebrity tattoo artist Winter Stone. The LA-based designer’s impressive client list also includes the likes of Lady Gaga, Joe Jonas, and Demi Lovato.

NME named Cyrus’ performance at last night’s VMAs as one of the ceremony’s best. “[Cyrus] gave an emotionally charged performance, complete with her trademark gravelly growl. Pain never sounded so good,” our review reads.

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus has spoken out over her recent separation – denying that she cheated on Hemsworth during their marriage.

“There are NO secrets to uncover here. I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP,” she wrote in a lengthy Twitter thread.