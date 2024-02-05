Miley Cyrus gives first televised performance of ‘Flowers’ at 2024 Grammys

Miley Cyrus‘ hit song ‘Flowers’ has received its first-ever televised performance at the 66th Grammy Awards.

Today (February 5), Cyrus performed ‘Flowers’ at the 2024 Grammys shortly after winning the award for Best Solo Pop Performance for the same song. In a video shown before her performance, Cyrus said: “I’ve literally only sang it live twice. Why I’m performing at the Grammys: so I can lay in bed on February 5 and watch a video of myself performing at the Grammys; that is actually the most honest answer I can give you.”

During the first chorus of ‘Flowers’, Cyrus said to those in attendance: “Why you acting like you don’t know this song?” During the song’s bridge, she sang: “Started to cry but then I remembered I just won my first Grammy!”

"I just won my first Grammy!!" – Miley Cyrus at the 2024 #Grammys pic.twitter.com/MJnrj9qSie — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 5, 2024

Earlier in the night, Cyrus won her first Grammy award for ‘Flowers’, which was presented to her by Mariah Carey. Accepting the award, Cyrus said: “I was stuck in traffic and thought I was going to miss this moment and I could’ve missed the award, that’s fine. But not Mariah Carey.”

Miley Cyrus is nominated for Song Of The Year and Record Of The Year for ‘Flowers’ and Album Of The Year for ‘Endless Summer Vacation’.

Elsewhere at the 2024 Grammys, Joni Mitchell reflected on her surprise appearance at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival as she collected the 10th Grammy of her career. Boygenius confirmed their familial bond amid reports they’re about to go on hiatus, while Killer Mike seemingly responded to André 3000’s comments about being too old to rap as he swept up three trophies at the premiere ceremony. The rapper was reportedly arrested shortly after his wins.

