Miley Cyrus is reportedly set to perform ‘Flowers’ at 2024 Grammys this weekend

Miley Cyrus is reportedly set to perform her hit single ‘Flowers’ at the Grammy Awards tomorrow (February 4).

The singer, who is nominated for six awards at the ceremony, will perform the track for the first time on TV since its release last January, according to Variety.

She gave the single its first airing during a private performance in Los Angeles’ Chateau Marmont last November. It is up for Song of the Year and Record of the Year at the Grammys.

Advertisement

Upon being announced as a nominee in six categories for the 2024 Grammys, Cyrus praised her fellow female nominees. “Congratulations to all of this [year’s] Grammy nominees,” she wrote at the time. “Watching women win & rule the music industry makes me proud.”

She is set to perform alongside Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Travis Scott and Burna Boy, U2 (who will perform via the first live broadcast from the Sphere in Las Vegas) and Joni Mitchell, who will perform at the Grammys for the first time in her over six-decade career.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed SZA will also be performing at the event, which will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, while Tracy Chapman is also expected to perform ‘Fast Car’ with Luke Combs at the Grammy Awards.

Trevor Noah will host the Awards for the fourth year in a row.

Taylor Swift, SZA, Victoria Monét and Phoebe Bridgers lead this year’s nominations – you can check out the full list here.