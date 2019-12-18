Miley Cyrus is trademarking the phrase ‘Bandit and Bardot’ – what’s it all about?

Miley Cyrus recently put in an application to trademark the phrase ‘Bandit and Bardot’.

Though largely unconfirmed up until this point, it seems that the phrase relates to a potential new musical project between Cyrus and her Australian singer-songwriter boyfriend Cody Simpson.

At the start of this month, Miley’s company Smiley Miley Inc., the organisation that owns all of the singer’s trademarks, put in an application to trademark “Bandit and Bardot” for as follows (via Rolling Stone): “entertainment services, namely, live musical performances by a musical band; entertainment services, namely, live performances by professional singer, musician, and entertainer [and] entertainment, namely, live music concerts.”

The application also covers the lengthy list of: “musical sound recordings; musical video recordings; pre-recorded CDs, DVDs, audio discs, video discs, and other recorded media featuring music; downloadable audio recordings and downloadable video recordings featuring music; downloadable multimedia files featuring music; Audio and video recordings featuring music, concerts, and entertainment; downloadable ring tones for mobile devices; software applications for mobile devices featuring music and entertainment [and] cases for phones and electronic devices.”

The link to Simpson comes from a new Instagram page of the same name. At the time of writing, the account follows no people — though Rolling Stone report that it was previously following just two accounts: Miley’s and Cody’s.

“If a client directs us to prepare and file a trademark application for the name of a band, this is exactly the type of language we would use in the application,” lawyer Josh Gerben explained to Rolling Stone. “The language used in Miley’s trademark application strongly suggests that she is intending to use Bandit and Bardot as the name of a band.”

The attorney continued: “The trademark application was filed based on an ‘intent to use’ the Bandit and Bardot trademark,” Gerben says. “The attorney that submitted the application signed a sworn statement that Miley’s company has a ‘bona fide intent to use’ this trademark in connection with the items listed in the application.”

Last month, Miley Cyrus postponed work on her forthcoming new music in order to recover from vocal surgery.

She last released music with August’s ‘Slide Away’ single, and made her Glastonbury debut this summer in a set that NME said saw her “reinvent herself as a rockstar”.