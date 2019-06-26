Miley Cyrus shares snippet of new collaboration with Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey for ‘Charlie’s Angels’ movie

The first trailer for the Elizabeth Banks-directed movie is due to arrive this week

Miley Cyrus has shared a clip of a new collaboration featuring herself, Lana Del Rey, and Ariana Grande for the upcoming new Charlie’s Angels movie.

Announced back in 2017, instead of a Charlie’s Angels reboot the new movie will be a “continuation” of both the iconic ’70s series and the ’00s movies, according to a recent EW interview with director Elizabeth Banks. The first trailer is due to arrive tomorrow (June 27).

Teasing a new song for the movie, Cyrus took to Twitter today (June 26) to post a snippet of her collaboration with Grande and Del Rey. The caption reads: “WE ARE COMING! @CharliesAngels 👼 @ArianaGrande @LanaDelRey.”

See Cyrus’ tweet below:

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Set to arrive in cinemas on November 15, 2019, Charlie’s Angels stars Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska and Naomi Scott. The first images from the movie were released back in April.

The new version of Charlie’s Angels will be the first on the big screen to be helmed by a female director. “It’s a really exciting moment for female-driven films,” Banks said, listing Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel as recent examples of box-office successes.

“Audiences are really looking for those aspirational stories about real and relatable characters, and I think the women in my movie are definitely real and relatable, but most importantly, I think they’re really fun.”