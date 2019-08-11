Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth announce breakup: “This is what’s best”

It comes less than a year after the pair tied the knot

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have decided to go their separate ways, announcing the split less than a year into their marriage.

Meeting on the set of their movie The Last Song, the pair dated for a number of years before getting engaged in 2012. After marrying in December, 2018 at a secret ceremony held at Cyrus’ house in Franklin, Tennessee, it has now been confirmed by the singer’s rep that the pair have now separated.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the singer’s rep told People in a statement. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Currently in Italy on vacation with Kaitlynn Carter, Cyrus sparked breakup rumours early on Saturday (August 10) when she posted a photograph of herself not wearing her wedding ring. “Mute me if you don’t want SPAMMED,” she captioned the post.

Just last month, Cyrus spoke about having children, saying she doesn’t want to become a mother at the moment, because “the Earth is angry.”

Speaking in a new interview, the star said: “Nature’s female. When she’s angry, don’t fuck with her. That’s the way that I feel women are like right now. The earth is angry.”

Meanwhile, during her set at this year’s Glastonbury, Cyrus performed a cover of Amy Winehouse‘s ‘Back To Black’ with recent collaborator Mark Ronson.

With Ronson behind a white piano, Cyrus delivered her own take on the treasured British hit – a track Ronson originally produced in 2007. The pair also blended in a brief performance of their new single, ‘Nothing Breaks Like A Heart’.