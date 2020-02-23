Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X to play Australia bushfire relief concert in Melbourne

Miley Cyrus and Lil Nas X lead the lineup for a new bushfire relief concert happening in Melbourne this March.

The ‘World Tour Bushfire Relief Charity Concert’ will take place at Melbourne’s Lakeside Stadium on Friday, March 13.

The Veronicas, who are about to embark on a national festival tour with Groovin The Moo, and English producer Seb Fontaine round out the lineup.

AUSTRALIA! I’m so excited to announce I’m headlining the World Tour Bushfire Relief charity concert on Friday March 13th in Melbourne !! Bringing out @LilNasX + more! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/X6vDqB6eeF — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 23, 2020

Advertisement

The concert marks Miley Cyrus’ first time performing in Australia since her ‘Bangerz’ tour in 2013, while Lil Nas X has never played a show here before.

Proceeds from ticket sales will go to a selection of various bushfire relief charities, including the WWF’s Australian Wildlife and Nature Recovery Fund as well as the Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal.

News of this event comes just a week after Fire Fight Australia took place in Sydney, which was headlined by Queen, Olivia Newton-John, John Farnham and more. The event, which saw 75,000 people sell out Sydney’s ANZ Stadium, has so far raised over $9.5 million towards bushfire relief.

Additionally, Fire Fight Australia also saw Queen, with the help of Adam Lambert, play their renowned Live Aid setlist for the first time since 1985.

Advertisement

Tickets for the ‘World Tour Bushfire Relief Charity Concert’ are on sale from 2pm AEDT Tuesday 25th February and are available via Ticketek.