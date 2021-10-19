Miley Cyrus jokes that she and Machine Gun Kelly are “the same person”

Miley Cyrus has joked that she and Machine Gun Kelly are “the same person”.

The ‘Plastic Hearts’ pop star referenced MGK’s bizarre “I am weed” comment from his joint British GQ cover story with partner Megan Fox, which was published last week.

During the interview, the couple recalled how they met. “I looked up and I was like, ‘You smell like weed’,” Fox said. “He looked down at me and he was like, ‘I am weed’. Then, I swear to God, he disappeared like a ninja in a smoke bomb.”

Advertisement

On Sunday (October 17) Cyrus shared two images of herself in a green dress, captioning the tweet with Machine Gun Kelly’s memeable quote. Retweeting the post on Monday (October 18), MGK responded: “See, I’m not the only one.”

Cyrus then replied to the Ohio artist, writing: “We may actually be the same person. Have we ever been seen at the same place @ the same time? & yes that means Megan Fox is my gf too.”

You can see the exchange below:

see, i’m not the only one. 💨🤘🏼 https://t.co/YUlK7WHzlZ — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) October 17, 2021

We may actually be the same person. Have we ever been seen at the same place @ the same time? 👀 & yes that means Megan Fox is my gf too. https://t.co/LkNGqX8lMg — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) October 18, 2021

As Billboard notes, Cyrus posted the aforementioned new photos to signal her next era. The outlet reported last week that the singer was at work on her next studio album, having signed a new deal with Columbia Records in March.

Advertisement

In a four-star review of ‘Plastic Hearts’, which arrived last November, NME said that the project “finds the pop-star-turned-rock-star going hell for leather – and when Miley Cyrus is at full throttle, it’s an absolute blast. Life has imitated art, and she’s become her very own Ashley O.”

Meanwhile, Machine Gun Kelly recently revealed that his next record ‘Born With Horns’ would be “more guitar-heavy” and lyrically “deeper”. His most recent album, ‘Tickets To My Downfall’, came out in September 2020.